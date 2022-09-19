Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Apiam Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apiam Animal Health

In other Apiam Animal Health news, insider Christopher Richards bought 243,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,109.77 ($128,748.09).

About Apiam Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

