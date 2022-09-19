Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 3,776,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,963. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

