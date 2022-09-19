Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

