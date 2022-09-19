ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Shares of ARX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.00. 1,304,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.40.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.2900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

