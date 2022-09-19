Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 315 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

