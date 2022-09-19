Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,227,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 769,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBDQ opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

