Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.