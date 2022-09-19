Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CarMax by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,431 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Insider Activity

CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.