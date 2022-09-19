Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

