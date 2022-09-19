Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 514 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.