Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.39. 12,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.14 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

