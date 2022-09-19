Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 114,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.