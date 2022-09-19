Argus Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ARGUS)

Argus (ARGUS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Argus has a market cap of $663.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argus has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Argus

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

