Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 238,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,172. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AHH. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

