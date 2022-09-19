Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.36. 3,963,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Asana by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Asana by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

