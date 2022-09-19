Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,470. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

