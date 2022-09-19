ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

ASLN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.