ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
ASLN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.