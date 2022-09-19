Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASPU. Lake Street Capital downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Aspen Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Further Reading

