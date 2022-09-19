Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $231.21 and last traded at $231.21, with a volume of 5844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.37.
AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.
In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.
