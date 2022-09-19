Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $231.21 and last traded at $231.21, with a volume of 5844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.37.

AZPN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

