Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE ACII traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,532. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 6.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 451,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.