AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 53.8% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

