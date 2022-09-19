AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 1,089,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

