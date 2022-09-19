Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,882 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.80. 15,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

