Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Up 0.0 %

AVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 315,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after buying an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 208,099 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

