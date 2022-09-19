AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVROBIO Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,029. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $42,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

