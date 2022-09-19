AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AVROBIO Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,029. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.62.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
