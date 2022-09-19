Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $428,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $309.68. 6,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,560. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average of $290.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.