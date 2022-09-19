Baltic International USA (BISA) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 711 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Baltic International USA to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, suggesting that its share price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s peers have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Baltic International USA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 913 18 2.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.91%. Given Baltic International USA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

57.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -7.40 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 27.48

Baltic International USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Summary

Baltic International USA peers beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

