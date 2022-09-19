Barclays Cuts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $290.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.57. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $198.91 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

