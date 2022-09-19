Barclays Trims Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Target Price to GBX 310

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIAPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Ascential has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.