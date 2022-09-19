Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.
Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services
In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,219. The company has a market cap of $574.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
