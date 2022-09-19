Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after buying an additional 2,037,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,343,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. 777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,219. The company has a market cap of $574.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

