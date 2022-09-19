Bay Rivers Group Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

