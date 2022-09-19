Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

