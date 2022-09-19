Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale Stock Up 4.5 %

Vale stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 1,454,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,959,309. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

