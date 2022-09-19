Bennicas & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,853,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,708 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

