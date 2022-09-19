Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

LLY traded down $5.93 on Monday, hitting $302.96. 42,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day moving average of $303.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

