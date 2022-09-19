BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BEST by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 266,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. BEST has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.