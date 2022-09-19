Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.14

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
