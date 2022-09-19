Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $317,052.72 and $1,722.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Bitspawn (SPWN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2021. Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPWN token, which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.SPWN has multi-level functionality: medium of exchange on the network, wallet staking, gaming rewards and progression, and community governance are core utility functions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

