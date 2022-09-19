BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.83. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

