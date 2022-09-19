BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.00. 22,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

