Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

