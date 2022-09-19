BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 262,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 193,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

