BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 466,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

