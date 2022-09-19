BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

