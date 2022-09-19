Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.