Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

