Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,041,523.15 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $64.89 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.02.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 37.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Block by 10,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

