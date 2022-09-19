Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,516,974.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,811 shares of company stock worth $25,701,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.02.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
