Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 11,500 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 29th, Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 1,991,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,143,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

