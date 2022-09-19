BMO Capital Markets Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $816.47 million, a PE ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after buying an additional 315,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

