BMO Capital Markets Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $816.47 million, a PE ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.