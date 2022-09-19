Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $14.43 on Monday, reaching $1,890.88. 9,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,981. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,916.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,042.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

